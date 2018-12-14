Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review: Enough With Reading The Comic Books, Let’s Watch Them Now!

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry

Director: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

What’s Good: The stop-motion animation looks so fresh & exhilarating, till now we’ve read comics but this is the first time watching one on-screen, in the era of evolution of superhero movies this film is just another one concentrating more on the fun elements rather than old-schooled action!

What’s Bad: Though I’ve rated it as same as Aquaman but if I’ve to choose between the both, I feel the King Of Sea is more entertaining just because the connect I had with it was missing with Spidey (Before bashing me for being a DC fan, just take out my Justice League review and read)!

Loo Break: Not at all, with the length of around just 116 minutes – this demands your undivided attention!

Watch or Not?: Entertainingly watchable! Just go for it. I am sure; you’ll like it more than I did!

The term spider-verse comes from when different spider-people from varied dimensions come together to discover how there has never been just one spider-man. The story starts with the backdrop of Spider-man’s story, for the uninitiated, but as the story progresses we know we have more than one Peter Parker (voiced by Chris Pine and Jake Johnson). As far as Spider-Girls are concerned we have got an anime heroine coming from the future (Kimiko Glenn) and the one for the lead Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

We also have a cartoon pig (John Mulaney) and a colourblind Black & White Spidey (Nicolas Cage). But above all of them, our major attraction is Brooklyn’s middle-schooler Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) – the first Spider-Man who isn’t White. He’s new to a boarding school finding it difficult to adjust and that’s when he gets bitten by a radio-active Spider. Being a part of the multiverse, Miles and others find a way to send each of the Spider-person to their respective dimensions. But now, that’s what the story is all about.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review: Script Analysis

Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman’s story is definitely complicated but where it wins the brownie points is its ability to keep you intrigued. It’s super-fun and the writing is stupendous when it comes to comic punches. “He’s such a pig!” says Gwen Stacy in a scene in which the Pig cartoon gets offended and say, “I am still here!”

Fun portions in the film make up for connect which I lacked with the story. The story is too complex for my little brain to grasp, but because of the many positives, it manages to sail smooth. Stop-motion animation looks breathtakingly wonderful. It’s more like reading a novel than watching a movie.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review: Star Performance

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales is one cute Spider-Man we’ve got there. Going for a teenager, the makers have explored the vulnerable qualities of this superhero in details. Don’t miss the confrontation scene of Miles with his dad. Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man plays an important role as the real Spider-Man and is a mentor to Miles. Their chemistry is well explored in the second half.

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman is beautiful has a very limited scope as the mixed-bag of spider-people. Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis / Prowler in a very little screen time impresses big time. Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin disappoints as the villain and so does Kathryn Hahn as Olivia Octavius / Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review: Direction, Music

The movie has been directed by 3 people – Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. It’s all totally justified because the grand scale of animation in the film is too much for one person to handle. Managing to tell a tale along with keeping the promising standards of animation, this movie is a smooth process of a colorful chaos.

It has one dreamy soundtrack ft. 13 songs from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil’ Wayne. Daniel Pemberton’s music fits in just perfectly to complete this gloomy puzzle. What’s Up Danger will remain my favourite track of all and it has been used very smartly in the film.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is one of the best attempts from Hollywood at animation but is the story worth it? That totally depends on your choice of films but it definitely demands a watch on the biggest and brightest screen possible. Just swing into it!

Three and a half stars!

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Trailer

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie releases on 14th December, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie .