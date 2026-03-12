Ranveer Singh is not just back, he is back with a vengeance that is currently echoing at the advance sales of the North American box office. As the countdown for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge begins, the North American box office is witnessing a hurricane! The advance sales for the opening weekend have already started axing the lifetime opening weekends of some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in history.

Ranveer Singh Roars In North America!

Through the first weekend of advance bookings, Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller has already registered a gross collection of $2.8 for the opening weekend of the film in North America. This isn’t just a good start; it’s a mayhem at the box office. To put this in perspective, Ranveer Singh has managed to surpass the entire opening weekend collections of 8 Bollywood biggies!

Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the opening weekend collection of not one or two but four Salman Khan films in North America, with only the advance sales of his film. So, to understand the hype, Ranveer Singh’s revenge drama has done more business with advance bookings than what these Bollywood biggies earned in their entire first three days.

Check out the 8 Bollywood biggies, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 surpassed in the last 24 hours with the weekend advance sales itself (Gross Collection).

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: $2.19 Million Chennai Express: $2.22 Million Gully Boy: $2.35 Million Sultan: $2.37 Million Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: $2.42 Million Tiger 3: $2.44 Million Bajrangi Bhaijaan: $2.62 Million Sanju: $2.72 Million

With 7 days to go, the film has already hit a gross collection of $874K for the premiere day in the USA across 671 locations and 1,589 shows. A total of 54.8K tickets have been sold for the premiere night alone! The total North America Premiere advances (including Canada) are currently sitting at $975K. With Cineplex locations in Canada yet to fully open, the premiere night could cross a gross collection of $1.5M.

