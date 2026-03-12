While the box office is currently buzzing with new releases and profit battles, one titan refuses to leave the battlefield. Border 2, led by the powerhouse Sunny Deol, has completed 48 days at the ticket windows, and the game is far from over. Even as younger films have snatched the most profitable tag, Border 2 is the second most successful Hindi Film of 2026 in terms of scale and impact.

With a profit currently sitting at a massive 31.72%, despite a huge budget, the film has set a benchmark. The legacy of the war epic has helped it remain consistent over 48 days at the box office, making it one of the most successful Indian films of the year!

Border 2 Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 275 crore, Border 2 has earned a total net collection of 362.25 crore in 48 days. It has churned out a profit of 31.7%. With the start of the seventh week, the film has earned 58 lakh at the box office. On the seventh Monday the film earned 7 lakh, followed by 8 lakh and 6 lakh on day 47, the seventh Tuesday and day 48, the seventh Wednesday!

We tried decoding the reasons behind the success of the war epic starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, helmed by Anurag Singh, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta & JP Dutta.

The Brand – Sunny Deol!

Twenty-nine years after the original, the sequel didn’t just rely on graphics or hugely choreographed epic war scenes – it relied on emotion. Sunny Deol’s return as the face of Indian patriotism resonated across generations. From the single screens of mass circuits to the high-end multiplexes, the “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath” proved it still has the strength to pull audiences even in its seventh week.

The Nostalgia Hit Right!

The nostalgia for Border 2 hit right, with the music playing a major part in the success of the film! Sonu Nigam and Ghar Kab Aaoge became the face of the film in the pre-release era, followed by Roop Kumar Rathod’s Ae Jaate Huye Lamhon! All the cards were set right and they gave the desired push that was needed!

Tremendous Staying Power

While most modern-day biggies exhaust their potential within three weeks, Sunny Deol and his men marched and played the game steadily for seven weeks! On Day 48, while it may be earning in lakhs, its consistency is celebratory! It survived multiple new releases, major cricket events, and mid-week slumps, proving that a well-made “Desh-Bhakti” film has no expiry date in India.

Border 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 48 days.

Budget: 275 crore

India Net Collection: 362.25 crore*

ROI: 87.19 crore

ROI%: 31.72%

India Gross Collection: 427.39 crore*

Overseas Gross Collection: 57.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 484.63 crore*

Verdict: Plus

* denotes estimated numbers

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office North America Advance Booking: Hits 36% Jump – Ranveer Singh’s Opening Weekend Already Surpasses 4 Shah Rukh Khan Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News