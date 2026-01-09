It has been almost a week since Border 2’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge was launched at Longewala, India – Pakistan border. The song is an extension of the original song Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 film Border. While the original was written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, the new version has been written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Mithoon.

The new version brings together the legendary Sonu Nigam with modern powerhouses Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vishal Mishra. The track captures the pain of Indian soldiers while they guard the nation at the Border, not being able to meet their loved ones.

Sonu Nigam’s voice keeps the nostalgia of the song intact, providing the legacy it needed. He is the bridge to the original emotions of 1997. Arijit Singh brings the pain of separation, Diljit Dosanjh brings the earthiness and the roots of the village, while Vishal Mishra captures the essence of longing and separation!

The 10-minute song is a masterpiece and probably the best song of 2026, but it peaks thrice with its lyrics and emotions, making me well up and tear me apart.

The Mother Dilemma!

In one of the verses, Manoj Muntashir writes, “Main peeche chhod aaya duaayein karti maa, ki isse bhi pyaari mujhe ye dharti maa.” The lines sting in Diljit Dosanjh‘s innocent voice. It captures the biggest dilemma of a soldier’s life. Leaving your mother behind to serve Mother India is the ultimate sacrifice a soldier makes! And the mother you leave behind is still praying for your well-being, so that you could serve Mother India! The weight of duty is immense, and it tears you apart.

The Innocence Of Childhood!

In another verse, Manoj Muntashir writes, “Jo gudiyon se khele wo gudiya yaad aaye, ki baaton baaton mein usi ki yaad aaye.” Imagine a father leaving behind his daughter, and while she grows up playing with dolls, he does not know when he will meet him. Arijit Singh’s voice captures this pain beautifully! A father who protects the nation, but is absent to protect her daughter!

The Heartbreaking Farewell

The song peaks as Sonu Nigam takes over with Aye Guzarne Wali Hawa, the iconic piece which was a part of the original song as well. In the new version, Manoj Muntashir writes, “Aye Guzarne wali hawa tujhe hai kasam na aise rula mujhe, kahan se laaun wo dil bata, jise ho qubool ye alvida.“

This is the emotional breaking point of the song. A soldier is trained to act brave but are the emotions trained enough to offer a goodbye, which might be the final one? In ten minutes, Ghar Kab Aaoge proves that the greatest battle a soldier fights is often the one inside his own heart. It breaks you, and it tears you!

Check out the entire song here.

