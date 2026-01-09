Sunny Deol's 1997 Film Border Was Inspired By Director JP Dutta's Real Brother

It was 1997 when Indian Cinema witnessed one of the greatest war films that was ever made. JP Dutta surprised everyone with Border, starring Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. The film was high on patriotism and valor. It was based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971, which was fought in Longewala.

While we have all cheered for Sunny Deol’s Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri and the brave soldiers of the Longewala post, do you know that the soul of JP Dutta’s 1997 masterpiece wasn’t just found in history books? It was born out of a personal tragedy and a legacy of valor within the director’s own family.

The real hero who inspired the story of Border was JP Dutta‘s brother, Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta, who fought the battle of Longewala in 1971. In fact, it was he who narrated the war and its happenings to the director! However, since the Government does not allow the documentation of any war for 25 years, due to a secret act, he waited till 1996 to make the film!

While the film primarily focuses on the infantry’s stand at Longewala, the real-life victory was heavily indebted to the Indian Air Force. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, IAF played a pivotal role in the air strikes that decimated the Pakistani tank regiments.

As the Pakistani tanks attempted to steamroll through the Rajasthan desert, IAF pilots took to the skies in their Hunter aircraft. With precision, they hunted down the enemy, turning the Longewala sands into a graveyard for Pakistani tanks.

Tragically, Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta sacrificed his life for the nation during service in 1987. JP Dutta honored his brother’s spirit and the spirit of the armed forces in his film years later. In the film, the aerial support that arrives at the crack of dawn to save the day is a direct nod to the bravery of pilots like Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta. While Sunny Deol‘s character represented the grit of the Punjab Regiment on the ground, the Guardian Angels in the sky were a tribute to the IAF.

For the unversed, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sunny Deol. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is arriving in the theaters on January 23, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: Border 2: “Mera Beta Ghar Aayega” – OG Story About How Sandese Aate Hain Was Inspired By JP Dutta’s Mother!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News