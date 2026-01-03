Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge was recently launched at the Laungewala India-Pakistan Border amongst thousands of BSF Jawans and their families. While it was a surreal event, what was more surreal were the stories and the anecdotes that were shared. JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta, revealed how the song came into existence in the first place.

Recalling the days of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, Nidhi Dutta revealed that her chacha fought that war on the battlefield, and every evening she would sit beside the radio and wait to listen to the names of the Shaheed Jawans at the Border. When her son’s name would not make it to the list, she would turn around to JP Dutta and say, “Mera Beta Ghar Waapas Aayega.”

The song beautifully captured the emotions two-way – the longing by a soldier to meet his family while he narrates what that family goes through during that long and endless wait when a soldier is at the war front! Originally written by Javed Akhtar, Sandese Aate Hain, won a National Award for Best Lyrics in 1997. Border 2 has taken the legacy forward.

Narrating the anecdote, Nidhi Dutta said, “1971 ki war ke dauraan meri dadi radio ke paas baithkar sunti rehti thi, bas is umeed mein ki kahin Deepak chacha ka naam aajaye, ya yeh pata chale ki woh shaheedon mein shamil hain ya nahi. Aur jab bhi unka naam nahi aata tha, toh woh radio band kar deti thi aur mudkar apne doosre bete, mere papa ko dekh kar kehti thi, ‘Mera beta ghar aayega.’ Yeh baat papa ke zehan mein reh gayi. Jab Border bani, toh papa ne yeh baat Javed sahab ko batayi, aur isi se is gaane ka janm hua.”

A new version of Sandese Aate Hain titled Ghar Kab Aaoge has been launched, and it strikes the same emotional chord with an added trip of nostalgia. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film will be released in the theaters on January 22, 2026.

