Classics should age like fine wine, and one such legendary song seems to have followed the route! Border 2 dropped the teaser of its upcoming song Ghar Kab Aaoge, and trust me, it gave me goosebumps in only 47 seconds. It delivered an adrenaline rush, pushing the nostalgia, but keeping me excited about what the song would offer next, as the 2.0 version is ready to arrive!

The teaser of the song started with the iconic humming of Sandese Aate Hain, retained in the song as usual. While the OG has been composed by Anu Malik and written by Javed Akhtar, the new version titled Ghar Kab Aaoge is composed by Mithoon with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir!

When it was announced that JP Dutta’s legendary Border was getting a sequel, I was not concerned about the action in the film or the patriotic fervor; my only concern was the music! How do you recreate and reinvent the soul-stirring magic songs like Sandese Aate Hain, Hamein Jabse Mohabbat, and Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon! Well, the makers have just answered my query with a 47-second teaser of ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge,’ assuring all is well!

The teaser introduces a quad-combo of singers that sounds like a dream. Sonu Nigam’s voice in the teaser singing Tum Bin Ye Ghar Soona Soona Hai feels like a homecoming, taking us back to 1997. Diljit Dosanjh sounds like the perfect voice for narrating a soldier’s tale. Arijit Singh sounds like heaven with the longing and the pain of separation hitting right. Vishal Mishra’s addition is a breath of fresh air that will probably add a modern touch to this beauty!

For anyone who grew up watching Border, ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ is more than a song. It is an entire emotion associated with the sacrifice of our soldiers. The film stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the lead.

