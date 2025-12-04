It was in 2010 when Ranveer Sing stepped on the screen for the first time, and we knew one thing for sure, we have an actor who can justify music like a cakewalk! Good music and Ranveer Singh have gone hand in hand ever since. In fact, his energy is so infectious that music composers have taken a great leap of faith with fast-paced and edgy tracks with him. Shashwat Sachdev assembled a musical Avengers, pulling talent from every corner of the industry for Dhurandhar’s music album!

The album is experimental, risky, genre-defying, and foot-tapping. Perfect, for your ling drives as well, to be honest, but is it the best that could have been delivered for a film that boasts of being one of the lengthiest in recent times? Well, let us figure that out, one song at a time.

Dhurandhar music album is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil, Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Babu Singh Maan, and Raj Ranjodh. This album is a celebration of controlled chaos, throwing together titans like Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and even the legendary Asha Bhosle, all under one roof. But does it work? Well, in parts, yes!

Check out the detailed music review of the film helmed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun!

Song Name: Dhurandhar – Title Track

Singers: Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq, Ranjit Kaur

Music: Shashwat Sachdev, Charanjit Ahuja

Lyrics: Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Babu Singh Maan

The song is a hardcore fusion and aims for maximum impact! But remember that adrenaline high that makes you feel exhausted instead of a kick. You want to feel this high, but it is too chaotic to hold your attention. There is too much happening – a rap instantly modernizing the sound, followed by traditional Punjabi verses. The beat hits but has nowhere to go!

Song name: Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan

Singers: Shashwat Sachdev, Shahzad Ali, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Armaan Khan

Music: Shashwat Sachdev, Roshan

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil, Sahir Ludhianvi

Honestly, I was honest when I saw the tease of this song, and I was excited about what could unfold from the most popular and epic qawwalis of Bollywood. The song is a literary Sufi soul, adding a layer of depth. It has class, but it still fails to become the spiritual core of this album! It should have defined the entire soul of Dhurandhar! But it does not!

Song Name: Gehra Hua

Singer: Arijit Singh, Armaan Khan

Music: Shashwat Sachdev

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

It is very rare that a love song by Arijit Singh misses the mark! The song has an emotional core, but it does not stay! Despite some really good verses by Irshad Kaamil – “Laakhon farishton ki tu hai jaan, wo poochte hain rehti kahaan, Meri baahon mein rehti, unko bata!,” something just goes off for the composition, probably that is why the song seems too flat.

Song Name: Run Down The City – Monica

Singer: Reble, Asha Bhosle, R.D. Burman

Music: R.D. Burman, Shashwat Sachdev

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

This retro disco banger turns a disappointment despite being a savage move! Honestly, this should have been the anthem of the year with Asha Bhosle‘s voice and RD Burman’s composition serving as the foundation – slashed with a rebellious coat by Shashwat Sachdev! All it could turn into is a cheeky, cool song failing the vibe check – probably because it has nothing to offer – no innovation, no creativity – a plain copy-paste template along with infused beats!

Song Name: Shararat

Singer: Shashwat Sachdev, Madhubanti Bagchi, Jasmine Sandlas

Music: Shashwat Sachdev

Lyrics: Jasmine Sandlas

Honestly, this is my personal favorite track from the Dhurandhar album. It is playful, and the female energy honestly serves a gold vibe! It is raw and earthy, but again, the song might help you turn up the heat on the dance floor, but only for this season! It is too forgetful!

Song Name: Ez Ez

Singer: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind, Shashwat Sachdev

Music: Shashwat Sachdev

Lyrics: Hanumankind, Raj Ranjodh

When music lovers came to know about Diljit Dosanjh‘s collaboration with Hanumankind, they expected a banger! A song that could have been the swag anthem of the year. This one is for the car stereos and probably might have a crowd appeal but the song does not elevate the album in any possible way! Disappointed, Easy should have been the easiest infectious energy this album needed! But it does not reach there!

Overall, the Dhurandhar album promises a thrilling ride, but you stop enjoying it after some time. It has the storm, but it’s a kind of chaotic storm that does not charge you; the rush is too rushed, and the trippiness does not qualify as the vibe check it should have offered! Probably, an experiment that takes too long to deliver the result!

Check out the jukebox of the Dhurandhar album here.

