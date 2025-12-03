Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles, gears up for its big release on Friday (December 5). Since it is made on a big budget, it needs a solid trend in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the pace has been missing so far, and it needs to pull off a major turnaround in the last two days to meet a good number. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Considering the scale of the upcoming spy action thriller and the response to promotional assets, one expected the film to close its opening-day pre-sales at 10 crore gross or more. However, it is now far from the expected number, and considering the underwhelming response, even achieving half of it would be regarded as respectable.

Dhurandhar sells over 50K tickets for day 1

As of 1 pm IST, Dhurandhar has sold 52K tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 across India. It includes the IMAX 2D version, which has sold over 4K tickets. In terms of collection, the film has grossed 2.3 crore at the Indian box office. The number is lower than expected, but one thing needs to be considered: only 3,020 shows are now open for pre-sales.

Since Dhurandhar is a big-ticket release, it was expected to arrive with over 12,000 shows. However, due to Tere Ishk Mein‘s fantastic run, the Ranveer Singh starrer is facing issues in securing a massive show count and is currently limited to just over 3,000 shows. With just two days to go, we hope the issue of the show count gets sorted out as soon as possible, and the film arrives with a good showcasing.

Soon to overtake Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, became a surprise hit with its impressive box office run. Before hitting theaters, the film fetched decent numbers in day 1 advance booking by closing at 2.52 crore gross. With the Ranveer Singh starrer already grossing 2.3 crores, it will overtake Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat within an hour or so.

It is also likely to surpass De De Pyaar De 2’s opening-day pre-sales of 2.79 crore gross today.

