Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, is all set for its grand release this Friday, December 5. After War 2, it’s the next and last magnum opus of Bollywood in 2025. Mounted on a huge scale, the film needs to open extremely well at the Indian box office. However, it now appears that the film will have a decent start, rather than a huge one. With this, its entry into the top 10 Indian adult openers is confirmed. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar to miss a big start at the Indian box office

Mounted on a budget of over 250 crores, the upcoming Bollywood magnum opus needs a rocking start. Based on the teaser and trailer, the film’s content appears solid, and it may enjoy a lengthy theatrical run. However, for a project with such a huge cost, a big start is a must. As of now, considering the underwhelming response in pre-sales, it is expected to open above 15 crores but stay below 20 crores.

All set to join the top 10 Indian adult openers

With such a start, Dhurandhar is set to enter the top 10 Indian adult openers of all time at the Indian box office. It will push Veere Di Wedding (10.7 crores) out of the list in the process. It is likely to enter the list as the 8th biggest A-rated opener by defeating Raayan (13.7 crores).

Likely to miss a spot among the top 5

Debuting as the 8th biggest adult opener sounds good, but considering the potential, Dhurandhar was expected to do more. It should have aimed for a spot among the top 5, which looks a bit difficult. Still, it has an outside chance of achieving the feat if initial word of mouth turns out to be highly positive, leading to a substantial rise in footfall during evening and night shows on day 1.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian adult openers (net collection):

Salaar – 90.7 crores They Call Him OG – 84.7 crores Coolie – 65 crores Animal – 63.8 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Raayan – 13.7 crores Grand Masti – 12.5 crores Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crores

