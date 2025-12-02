Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has picked up pace at the ticket window, and within two days of the ticket bookings on BMS, the action thriller has managed to register a ticket sale of 42.7K. In fact, the film witnessed a jump of almost 41.9% in 24 hours with its ticket pre-sales on BMS.

Will Ranveer Singh Push Saiyaara?

In order to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales of 2025 for a Bollywood film on BMS, Ranveer Singh needs to push Saiyaara out of the top 5. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film registered a ticket pre-sale of 394.53K on BMS.

Dhurandhar Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Dhurandhar, on December 2, from 10 AM to 6 PM, has registered a ticket pre-sales of 11,230. In these 8 hours, the film registered 1,406 tickets every single hour. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film registered 23 tickets every single minute.

With 2.5 days left, the film needs a big boost at the ticket window, and it needs to sell almost 350K tickets in the remaining time in order to enter the top 5 ticket sales.

Check out the top 5 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

War 2: 806.5K Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Saiyaara: 394.53K

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the official synopsis of the film says, “Dhurandhar is a star-studded saga inspired by incredible true events set in the gritty criminal vein of underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals, and tradecrafts of espionage.” The action thriller stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, along with Ranveer Singh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

