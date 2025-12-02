Ranveer Singh is finally stepping up his game at the box office with the advance booking of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. The advance sales of the film took a jump of almost 186% in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, on December 1, the advance sales of the film stood at 45.8 lakh at 11 AM.

Within 24 hours, the film has taken a magical jump with its advance booking for the opening day. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film arrives in the theaters on December 5 and also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, along with the Padmaavat superstar!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

Dhurandhar, till December 2, 11 AM, has registered a gross collection of 1.29 crore (excluding block seats) with a ticket pre-sales of almost 27.8K. Interestingly, while Delhi has registered a pre-sale of 25.4 lakh already for the opening day, Mumbai has registered a pre-sale of only 15.2 lakh!

Ranveer Singh’s Pre-Opening Record

Ranveer Singh needs to hit a gross pre-sale of 3.99 crore at the box office to surpass the opening day advance sales of his last theatrical re-release, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, in doing so, he will also hit a pre-sale record for 2025 as well!

Dhurandhar VS Top 10 Advance Sales Of 2025

Dhurandhar needs to axe the advance sales of Sitaare Zameen Par to enter the list of the top 10 advance sales for the opening day of a Bollywood film in 2025. Currently, the film needs to earn a gross collection of almost 2 crore in three days to hit this mark.

Check out the top 10 advance sales for the opening day of a Bollywood film in 2025.

War 2: 21 crore Chhaava: 13.85 crore Sikandar: 10.09 crore Saiyaara: 9.4 crore Housefull 5: 8.02 crore Thamma: 6.37 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 5.65 crore Baaghi 4: 5.54 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 3.31 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Raju Weds Rambai Box Office: Roars As It Axes Kantara Chapter 1 Profits In Only 10 Days, Next Target Lokah: Chapter 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News