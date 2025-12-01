Telugu rural romance Raju Weds Rambai has done the unthinkable as the film registers a roaring profit of 415.2% at the box office with its Indian net collection of only 12.88 crore. The film is mounted on a very controlled budget of 2.5 crore, pushing it towards a great victory at the box office, as it claimed the super hit verdict for itself as well!

9th Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

The rural romance, written and directed by debutant Saailu Kampati, is now the 9th most profitable Indian film of 2025, pushing Kantara Chapter 1 to the tenth spot and Marathi film Dashavatar out of the top 10. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 churned out a profit of 397.6% at the box office against a net collection of 622.13 crore in its lifetime in India.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, November 30, Raju Weds Rambai earned 98 lakh at the box office, which was a jump from the previous day’s 85 lakh. In fact, during the second weekend, the film in total earned a net collection of 2.48 crore!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 10.4 crore

Day 8: 65 lakh

Day 9: 85 lakh

Day 10: 98 lakh

Total: 12.88 crore

Next Target Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra!

The next chapter for Raju Weds Rambai is to axe the profits made by Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The Malayalam film, mounted on a budget of 30 crore, earned a lifetime collection of 154.59 crore, churning out a profit of 415.3%.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the rural drama at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 12.88 crore

India Gross Collection: 15.19 crore

Budget: 2.5 crore

Profit: 10.38 crore

ROI%: 415.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 15.79 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

