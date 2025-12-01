Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial Ikk Kudi has completed a month-long run in theatres. It is now close to concluding its box office run. Shehnaaz Gill starrer is the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. But it will miss out on becoming her 3rd highest post-COVID grosser. Scroll below for the day 31 update!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 31

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 4 lakhs to the kitty on day 31. It witnessed a 100% jump compared to 2 lakhs added on the fifth Saturday. There are new releases in the Punjabi language, including Badaa Karara Pudna and Yamla, among others.

The overall box office collection in India comes to 5.19 crores net. Shehnaaz Gill’s production is made on a budget of 5 crores. It has recovered its estimated cost and is a plus affair at the box office. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 6.12 crores.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Week 4: 53 lakhs

Day 29: 3 lakhs

Day 30: 2 lakhs

Day 31: 4 lakhs

Total: 5.19 crores

It is Shehnaaz Gill’s #4 post-COVID grosser!

The recent few years have been favorable for Shehnaaz Gill, who has starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Salman Khan. Her highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (110 crores). Unfortunately, Ikk Kudi stands at the last spot. It still needs 2.47 crores more in the kitty to beat Thank You For Coming and take over the 3rd spot. However, it’s too late now, as the theatrical run is nearing its saturation.

Take a look at the Shehnaaz Gill’s post-COVID grossers below:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 110 crores Honsla Rakh (2021): 21.54 crores Thank You for Coming (2023): 7.66 crores Ikk Kudi (2025): 5.19 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 31

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 5.19 crores

India gross: 6.12 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 15.12 crores

Verdict: Plus

