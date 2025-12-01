Aanand L Rai and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein has concluded its opening weekend at the box office on a victorious note. The Bollywood romantic drama is already close to touching the 75 crore milestone worldwide. That’s not it! It has also emerged as Kriti Sanon’s 10th highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Tere Ishk Mein Overseas Run

Bollywood romantic films don’t have a mass appeal overseas, unless they come with the star pull of Shah Rukh Khan and other famous icons. In 3 days of its international run, Tere Ishk Mein has accumulated 6 crore gross. It is swiftly moving towards the 10 crore mark.

Close to 75 crore milestone worldwide!

The opening weekend has concluded at 68.77 crore gross worldwide. This includes 62.77 crore gross garnered domestically. Tere Ishk Mein has also surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2, which garnered 65.38 crore gross in its global lifetime.

As for Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood beauty has surpassed Bareilly Ki Barfi (58.55 crores) to enter her top 10 worldwide grossers of all time. Today, the romantic drama will easily surpass Bachchan Paandey and Heropanti and take over the 8th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crores Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crores Crew (2024): 157.08 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 140.41 crores Luka Chuppi (2019): 128.86 crores Bhediya (2022): 91.19 crores Heropanti (2014): 77.9 crores Bachchan Paandey (2022): 73.17 crores Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 68.77 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Summary (3 Days)

India net: 53.20 crores

India gross: 62.77 crores

Overseas gross: 6 crores

Worldwide gross: 68.77 crores

