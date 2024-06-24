Akshay Kumar is back to his busy self. After a string of highly anticipated releases, Khiladi Kumar is returning to action with his upcoming release, Sarfira. Akshay is renowned for his unique taste in films and his comedic abilities. His next aviation drama adds to the hype, and fans are curious to see how it will fare given that it joins the list of his highly versatile performances in movies like Pad Man and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. So, before Sarfir’s release, let’s revisit some of Akshay’s most impressive performances.

Throughout his multi-decade career, Akshay Kumar has worked hard to remain relevant; his keys to success have been perseverance and hard work. However, his experimental approach has also contributed to his long reign of power. As the man of many firsts, Akshay has explored roles that many actors in the mainstream would not.

One strong example is Akshay’s 2020 film Laxmii, in which Kumar plays a transgender person. That was indeed a first amongst the leading actors in B-town. And this is not it. Akshay has been credited with venturing into the action space and upping the scale. Yes! There is a reason why he is called Khiladi Kumar.

Another such first has been bringing social cause films into mainstream cinema. Be it a Padman, a Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, or even an OMG, Akshay has been packing a solid message with the stories he is associated with in recent years.

Not only this, but another reason why he should be commended for being first is that he tells stories based on real-life personalities or incidents. Remember Rustom, BellBottom, and Mission Mangal?

Another first for the actor is his debut at the Telugu Cinema with Kannappa. To bridge the gap between South and Bollywood and, in a way, ditch Tamil cinema’s supremacy, Akshay is venturing into a space that many mainstream actors have not explored.

Contributing to good cinema has been a constant aim for Akshay, and as his efforts continue, he makes a remarkable change one at a time!

Akshay Kumar Unveils His Boldest Role Yet in the Sarfira trailer, A Tale of Ambition and Entrepreneurial Determination, in cinemas on July 12th. The trailer has received many positive reviews, and the movie reunited Kumar and Paresh Rawal after 12 years.

