In the last few days, a lot of box office clashes have been finalized. Both the upcoming Independence Day and Diwali weekends have been blocked by big films. Even before these two weekends got occupied, the biggies of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan booked the Christmas vacation. But now, it is learned that Welcome 3 might miss its December release date due to pending work. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the third installment of the Welcome franchise has been originally titled Welcome To The Jungle. It is being helmed by Ahmed Khan, and serves as a sequel to 2015’s Welcome Back and a threequel to 2007’s Welcome. Reportedly, the film is one of the most expensive films in Bollywood and has been mounted on a big scale, including one of the biggest casting coups.

As the first two installments were successful among the audience, expectations are high from Welcome 3. Also, as Akshay Kumar is returning to the comedy genre, along with other veterans, there’s excitement around the film. Earlier, the biggie was scheduled to release during Christmas 2024, but now, it has been learned that it might miss the release date.

As per the report in Hindustan Times, a source close to the development states, “Welcome 3 has been mounted on a grand scale, with the first schedule wrapping up recently in May. It was a lengthy shoot in Aarey, Maharashtra, with the entire star cast present. However, this was just the first of several schedules planned. Additionally, significant VFX work will be required after principal photography concludes. Given these factors, a December 20 release seems unlikely.”

If this report about Welcome 3 turns out to be true, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par will get a solo release. For the unversed, Aamir is returning this Christmas after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles.

