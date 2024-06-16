Who Is Veer Pahariya? Know About Sara Ali Khan’s Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Who Is Going To Make His Bollywood Debut

Sara Ali Khan’s love life has been a centerpiece of Bollywood gossip and conversation for a long time. From allegedly dating the late Sushant Singh Rajput to Kartik Aaryan, Sara has been linked up with some of her co-stars. Still, she has been open about dating a particularly high-profile person who was previously not a part of the film industry. That person is Veer Pahariya, who is getting ready to make his Bollywood debut soon with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. But who is Veer Pahraiya, and who is he dating now?

For a while, after Veer Paharaiya and Sara Ali Khan reunited in a picture, the internet was abuzz with rumors that the young sweethearts would reunite. The rumors spread like wildfire after the two were spotted hanging out in London again. But new reports on the streets of Bollywood suggest that Pahariya might be dating this former Akshay Kumar co-star, and it’s not Sara.

Who Is Veer Pahraiya?

Veer Pahariya, son of Sanjay Pahariya and Smruati Shinde, comes from a prominent family. His grandfather is the former Maharashtra CM, Sushil Kumar Shinde. Although his parents separated soon after he and his brother were born, Veer found his passion for acting early on and pursued formal training in the field. His older brother, Shikhar Pahariya, took a different route and became an investment banker in London.

Shikhar has been dating Janhvi Kapoor for a while now. Despite their various career paths, the brothers have worked together on several business ventures.

Veer Pahariya’s Bollywood Debut With Akshay Kumar

In 2014, Veer started his professional journey young, interning with Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty. This role had him contribute to the production of the Bloomberg TV show “The Outsider,” kicking off a diverse career in audio-visual storytelling.

Before venturing into acting, Veer worked as an assistant director and even served as Varun Dhawan’s body double in the movie Bhediya. Now, he is ready to dive into his acting career in the film industry with his debut feature film, Sky Force.

Who Is Veer Dating Now After Break-Up From Sara Ali Khan?

A group photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party emerged online recently. The image featured several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Atlee, and his family. However, what drew the most attention was Manushi Chillar’s presence alongside Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan‘s ex-beau and Shikhar Pahariya’s brother. The photo sparked speculation among Reddit users, with some wondering if Veer and Manushi might be romantically involved.

Although there’s no confirmation of their relationship, the comment section buzzed with opinions. Some users speculated that the two might be dating, while others mentioned Veer’s past relationship with Harnaaz Sandhu and playfully referred to Janhvi and Manushi as “bhabhi-devarani.” One user commented, “Yes, they are dating! No wonder she’s part of the group now,” while another added, “Janhvi and Manushi: bhabhi-devarani.”

Sara Ali Khan Confirmed Her Relationship With Veer?

Veer Pahariya was rumored to be dating Sara Ali Khan in 2016. Initially, neither of them confirmed these rumors, but in 2019, Sara reportedly acknowledged her relationship with Veer. In an interview with Filmfare, she mentioned that Veer was her only boyfriend at the time. However, the romantic relationship between Sara and Veer eventually ended, and they reportedly broke up.

Following this, Veer was rumored to be dating Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, though this has not been confirmed.

