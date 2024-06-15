Fardeen Khan is back with a bang, and how! The star who returned to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is reflecting on his major 12-year hiatus. Fardeen got emotional talking about his early regrets and even his decision to take a break from acting. The No Entry star spoke about finding support once he decided to come back. He revealed that he had always connected with Salman Khan despite feeling a lull.

Khan is back and receiving praise for his big OTT debut in Heeramandi. After nearly 14 years away from the screen, Fardeen’s return has been warmly welcomed. In a recent chat, he shared his regrets about leaving the industry despite receiving offers until a decade ago. His move from Mumbai led filmmakers to believe he was no longer interested in acting.

Fardeen revealed that when he wanted to restart his career. Fardeen also said that he stayed in touch with Salman Khan, his co-star from No Entry, and met with other industry figures. “Sanjay Gupta offered me a film in our second meeting! It was scary when I came back; I felt like a newcomer. It feels good that people haven’t forgotten you; people still want to see your work. Salman, I’ve been in touch with you pretty much throughout. I met Mukesh Chhabra also. I’m trying to convince people now that I’m here and ready to work,” he added.

Fardeen explained his decision to move away: “I kind of just completely took off. I used to come back to Mumbai every few months, but I pretty much just took off. Yes, there were offers at the time, all the way till 2014-15, but after that, people assumed I’d moved out of the country. That’s a perception I’m still trying to change. I live in India; I’m based out of here now; this is home. But that was the perception before, and rightly so because I wasn’t around.”

Fardeen Khan continued, “There were offers up to a certain point, but then I put on a lot of weight, and that signaled to people, ‘Hey, he’s obviously not interested.’ Most certainly, I regret taking such a long break of 12 years. It’s a big, big regret. It wasn’t planned, but I wish the gap were shorter by at least 6-7 years. I needed some time off after I lost my father and for personal reasons also.”

After Heeramandi, Fardeen Khan is set to star in the comedy Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, slated for release on Independence Day weekend.

