Fardeen Khan is back on the screens as the Nawab of our hearts in Heeramandi. The Heyy Baby star is also set to make his comeback in the grandest way possible with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. And while the two are buddies now, Fardeen revealed that back in the early 2000s, Bhansali refused to work with him only after a 10-15-minute meeting. Here’s what happened!

Khan then responded to the new information with an anecdote from the early 2000s he said “He said, “You know I am going to narrate a story that I reminded Sanjay, sir, when I went to meet him for Wali Mohammed (Fardeen character in Heeramandi). I had gone to his office in the early 2000s to seek work. Obviously, I would like to get the opportunity to work with him. He met with me, we sat, we spoke for about 10-15 minutes. He said, ‘You know, Fardeen I don’t think we can work because I don’t see that fire in your eyes’.”

Fardeen recalled how devastating and brutal the rejection felt, “At that time, of course, it felt brutal, and I told him this time that even if that sounded brutal at the time, that’s exactly what I wanted to hear; I needed to hear rather. I thanked him for it. He never told me about wanting to cast me in Black. I am hearing it for the first time. But just to have this chance to work with a master craftsman like him, I am extremely grateful. It’s been a wonderful learning experience. It has enriched me on many levels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

But how the tables turn! Who would have thought that the two would work together years later in Bhansali’s magnum opus, Heeramandi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project has been transformed into a Netflix series. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar has been developing for a while, and the series will soon be streamable. The lives of the courtesans in Heeramandi’s old town are chronicled in the spic saga. The much-awaited show stars Aditi Rao Hydari Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and numerous others.

The nawabs Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah, And Adhyayan Suman will add more mystique and drama to the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar. The countdown to the premiere has officially begun for fans of grand productions and Bhansali’s cinematic artistry. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar will stream on Netflix starting May 1st, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: “Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Not A Madman,” Defends Shekhar Suman Reacting To His Alleged Anger Issues; Adds “I Will Tell Him Aur Gussa Karo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News