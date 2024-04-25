Heeramandi: Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Ahsaas Channa & More Pull Out All The Stops For Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Dress To Impress In Regal Style!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project has been transformed into a Netflix series. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar has been developing for a while, and the series will soon be streamable. The lives of the courtesans in Heeramandi’s old town are chronicled in the spic saga. The much-awaited show stars Aditi Rao Hydari Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and numerous others. The grand show had a grand screening where celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Ahsaasa Channa, and more pulled out all the stops for Bhansali and dressed to the nines.

The nawabs Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah, And Adhyayan Suman will add more mystique and drama to the world of Heeramandi: The Diamon Bazar. The countdown to the premiere has officially begun for fans of grand productions and Bhansali’s cinematic artistry.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated OTT debut on Netflix, ‘Heeramandi,’ had a star-studded screening premiere in Mumbai, where industry luminaries graced the red carpet in their finest attire. Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Munawar Faruqui, Prajakta Kohli, Pulkit Samrat, Zayed Khan, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabi, Bhumi Pedknekar were just some of the stars who showed their love for Bhansali. Here’s a rundown of the celebrities who stole the show with their impeccable fashion choices:

Alia Bhatt:

Bhansali’s muse attended the event with her two mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdaan. Alia Bhatt effortlessly turned heads with her sophisticated look, radiating traditional elegance in a contemporary ensemble.

Ahsaas Channa:

The darling of the OTT world was stunned in a white elegant bejeweled saree with a sleek ponytail and gold detailing.

Divya Khossla:

Adding her star power to the screening, Divya Khossla exuded grace in an elegant traditional attire, captivating everyone’s attention on the red carpet.

Ananya Pandey:

Gen Z’s rising star, Ananya Pandey, dressed in regal blue, is a vision of sophisticated charm and grace as she arrives on the red carpet.

Bhumi Pednekar:

The Bhashak actress was just spilling gold. Opting for a striking saree, Bhumi Pednekar showcased a fashion-forward and contemporary look, setting new trends on the red carpet.

Rashmika Mandanna:

Dressed in hues of green, Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous as she graced the red carpet with her presence.

Mrunal Thakur:

The Sita Raman star, was decked in a gorgeous white and with flowy hair and smouldering makeup. She kept it classic and regal in a modern way.

All these gorgeous celebrities who went all out for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s major series are coming to life. Mark your calendars and prepare to be dazzled by Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, streaming May 1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar is about grit, courage, and beauty. Reported to be a cinematic marvel, the series is one of India’s most expensive yet.

