Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his larger-than-life universes. Whether Devdas, Gangubai Kathiawadi, or Bajirao Mastani, his films have mesmerized us with their grandeur and exceptional storytelling. He’s all set to treat us to his periodic series, Heeramandi. Shekhar Suman, a part of the cast, is defending SLB’s anger issues.

Fans and cine-goers are aware Bhansali is a perfectionist. He takes his craft very seriously and expects perfect execution from his actors. Rumors have previously suggested that Inshallah got shelved because Salman Khan wanted to cast his own set of actors, and the ace director was not okay with that. None of the sides budged, eventually shelving the Alia Bhatt co-starrer.

Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s short temper!

Asked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s temperament issues, Shekhar Suman told Siddharth Kannan, “So what? How does it matter? He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman. He is a perfectionist. You will notice that perfectionists are always short-tempered because they get impatient with everybody else for not being at their level.”

Shekhar Suman also cited examples of legendary stars like K Asif, Mehboob Khan, and Raj Kapoor, who were all short-tempered, according to him. “I know of so many people who are legends in their craft but are also short-tempered. K Asif, Mehboob Khan, and Raj Kapoor were all like this. So, it doesn’t matter. It is all fair. In fact, I will tell him (Bhansali), ‘Aur gussa karo’ (Be even angrier). See what he is creating not only for you but also for posterity,” the Heeramandi actor added.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the leading roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali co-directed the period drama series along with Mitakshara Kumar.

Adhyayan Suman will portray Zoravar’s role.

The Diamond Bazaar is the most expensive Indian series ever made, with a staggering budget of 200 crore+. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: London Venue Worth Whopping 592 Crores, Shah Rukh Khan & Others On Guest List, Tentative Date – All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News