Shahid Kapoor was in a romantic mood last night as he took his wife, Mira Kapoor, on a dinner date in Mumbai. The duo twinned in black outfits and walked hand in hand. But the actor lost his calm as the paparazzi got too close, and netizens felt he got into the Kabir Singh zone. Scroll below for all the details!
For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh was a 2019 romantic drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It featured Shahid in the titular role alongside Kiara Advani, who plays his love interest, Preeti. Shahid portrays a protective lover who gets into destructive mode after his girlfriend marries someone else. The film was majorly criticized for its misogynistic approach, although it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.
After their date night at a restaurant in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were heading towards their car. While the actor sported a casual look, wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim, his wife looked super hot in a black satin dress.
Shutterbugs were getting close to the couple, and that’s when Shahid Kapoor lost his cool. He got aggressive and said, “Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself, please?” He then escorts her to the car and fans were in awe of his protective side.
While most praised Sha for the way he takes care of his wifey, some criticized his behavior and claimed he has an “attitude” problem.
A user wrote, “Attitude Aa Gaya bhai ko. After continuous hits.”
Another commented, “Kabir Singh mode On”
“i swear he was gonna turn into kabir singh,” a user agreed.
A viewer took a dig at Shahid Kapoor and wrote, “Pehele paparazzi ko bulaao fir bhaav khaao”
“Goooood, they are humans too, give them space,” another defended.
On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film starred Kriti Sanon as the female lead. He has the action thriller Deva in the pipeline.
