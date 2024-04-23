Shahid Kapoor was in a romantic mood last night as he took his wife, Mira Kapoor, on a dinner date in Mumbai. The duo twinned in black outfits and walked hand in hand. But the actor lost his calm as the paparazzi got too close, and netizens felt he got into the Kabir Singh zone. Scroll below for all the details!

For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh was a 2019 romantic drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It featured Shahid in the titular role alongside Kiara Advani, who plays his love interest, Preeti. Shahid portrays a protective lover who gets into destructive mode after his girlfriend marries someone else. The film was majorly criticized for its misogynistic approach, although it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

After their date night at a restaurant in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were heading towards their car. While the actor sported a casual look, wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim, his wife looked super hot in a black satin dress.