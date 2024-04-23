Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are no longer being ‘coy’ about their relationship. The duo subtly confirmed their relationship on Koffee With Karan Season 8. In a recent interview, her father, Chunky Panday, broke his silence on the dating rumors. Scroll below for all the details!
It all began when Ananya and Aditya were first spotted attending the Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid. They continued their romantic vacation in Europe, and several images from their getaway surfaced on the internet. During her appearance at Koffee With Karan Season 8, Panday also thanked her rumored beau after she won the rapid-fire round over her “coy” answer.
Chunky Panday on Ananya dating Aditya!
In an interview with Lehren Retro, Chunky Panday was asked about his daughter Ananya Panday openly discussing her dating life with Aditya Roy Kapur. He reacted, “I mean it’s fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25-year-old daughter what to do.”
Previously, Ananya Panday had reacted to her leaked pictures from Spain. She said they’ve signed up for it since they decided to become actors. She also maintained that it’s a part of her profession, and she certainly cannot control what is not in her hand.
On the other hand, Aditya said he needed a break, but he’s glad he’s not on social media to have seen the leaked images.
Aditya & Ananya on the professional front
On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the coming-of-age-drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav were also seen in leading roles.
Aditya Roy Kapur has Metro In Dino in the kitty. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Sheikh, among others, in pivotal roles.
