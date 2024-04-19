Metro.. In Dino: Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Gets Postponed Again, Will Now Release On This Date

Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino is one of the most highly anticipated movies this year. The sequel to Life In Metro has a boasting star cast of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Konkana Sen Sharma, and more. The movie’s release date has gotten pushed yet again. The sequel will now be released on this date! Read more to find out!

According to reports, the movie is a spiritual continuation of Basu‘s well-received 2007 film Life in a Metro, which featured prominent performances by Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sensharma, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

The movie which was going to release on September 13 earlier, has now been pushed to November 29, 2024. The makers of the movie took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the official announcement.

In the post, it said, “Get ready for a journey through urban romance like never before!

#Metro… इन दिनों in cinemas on 29th November 2024.

Check Out The Post Here:

Metro… Dino boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh also star.

The director Anurag Basu, spoke about the movie and said, “Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one. The storyline is very fresh and relevant, and I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them.”

He continued, “As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to collaborate with my dear friend Pritam, who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.” The film’s music is composed by Pritam, who is known for his successful collaborations with Basu on projects like Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo.

Konkana Sen Sharma is the only returning cast member from the original movie.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

