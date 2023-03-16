Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country and all the single ladies will vouch for this. Haha! While the fans are still going gaga over his hot character of Shantanu from ‘The Night Manager’ we’ve now come across a thread where a man talks about meeting the actor at a supermarket earlier this year. But no, that’s not why he is making headlines but the fact that the actor bought 15 Kinder Joys and how at first, he wasn’t ready to pay and later ran out of the store without buying them. And guess what, netizens are having a hard time believing the story; find out for yourself if it’s true or made up!

Aditya is a very private person in real life and he may be making headlines for his alleged brewing romance with actress Ananya Panday, but neither of them has confirmed the news. The actor is also known for his super grounded nature and how he always acknowledges his fans in public places.

Now, returning to the topic, a user named ‘E’ on Twitter spoke about meeting Aditya Roy Kapur at a supermarket in Worli earlier this year. His thread was in response to a question asked by Uberfacts and the first tweet read, “I saw Aditya Roy Kapur at a grocery store in Worli earlier this year. I told him how cool it was to meet him in person, but I didn’t want to be a douche and bother him and ask him for photos or anything. He said, “Oh, like you’re doing now?”

Read the entire thread here:

I saw Aditya Roy Kapur at a grocery store in Worli earlier this year. I told him how cool it was to meet him in person, but I didn’t want to be a douche and bother him and ask him for photos or anything.

He said, “Oh, like you’re doing now?” https://t.co/wgo5Fgb4BV — ℮ (@4SHlSH) March 16, 2023

Now as soon as the thread went viral, fans couldn’t believe this and started reacting to it on the microblogging site. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

i remember when this used to be varun dhawan — frank ocean park (@postheylolera) March 16, 2023

I'm usually very gullible but even I won't buy into this — bee (@okbhoomer) March 16, 2023

Oh lord, this sounds like a made-up story — Maria Sarfaraz (@MariaSarfaraz1) March 16, 2023

IT CAN'T BE HIM. Many meet him and share their experience that he is the most humble person they meet. This is not his attitude at all. Be sure of what you're talking about before you defame someone's name. — Nada (@_nadashaker) March 16, 2023

istg every 2 months u tweet smth like this — harsh (@aiyoharsh) March 16, 2023

What are your thoughts on Aditya Roy Kapur stealing Kinder Joys from a supermarket? Do you believe this story? Haha.

