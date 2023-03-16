Some days back, Bollywood’s veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah became the talking point after her unfiltered statements on new generation actors made headlines. The actress, who’s on a promotional spree for her upcoming web show Happy Family: Conditions Apply, recently launched an attack on actors, and have been delivering flops at the box office, despite taking workout trainers and gym equipments with them to different locations. Now Bhumi Pednekar is the latest actor to react to the same.

The diva is currently on a promotional spree on her upcoming film Bheed, where she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film, which is helmed by Thappad director Anubhav Sinha, has been in the news for some infamous reason. Scroll down to know what the actress has to say on Pathak’s comment.

In her recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar acknowledged the privilege of vanity vans that has current generation actors have. The actress called themselves very fortunate to have a space that earlier generations didn’t get. The diva believes that it is about creating a democratic environment around you, which keeps you grounded.

Bhumi Pednekar told Film Companion, “I think that’s more about how disconnected you are from the world outside. I could be sitting on a chair in the middle of my set and still not speak to anybody, or I could be in my van which I use to get ready. Everybody’s views are respected but I feel that with every generation… It’s up to us how we want to stay connected with our craft and stay grounded.

Earlier speaking to the same portal, Ratna Pathak Shah said, “I’ve seen several good actors who have been affected adversely by this entourage business. Workout ki team jarahi hai aapki! Aapka saaara gym equipment jaraha hai. Aur phir aap karte kya hain? Performance aap dekho. Is that a valuable payoff? How much is that film earning after all the gym equipment, caterers and chefs? Did the film make the money that was put into it? Vo pehle dekho. So, it’s very silly. It has always been very silly.”

