Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for taking up unconventional roles and breaking stereotypes. Her versatile work craft speaks for her and when it comes to expressing her opinions, she never minces her words. The actress, who is currently enjoying the positive response that her new comedy series Happy Family: Conditions Apply has received recently spoke about shifting taste in the film industry and how it has become more about the story rather than the actor.

Ratna, who is known for her iconic character of Maya Sarabhai recently opened up about how the industry has changed in the last few years. The actress revealed it has now become easy for female actors to get work, especially actresses of her age, and now, bad formula films won’t work anymore because the audience will simply not accept them.

While speaking to India Today, the veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah spoke about the shift in the industry. Be it the kind of films or the scope for the female actress, things have evolved in the industry drastically to go back and it would be too hard to offer rotten formula films to the audience. The actress said, “Will we continue that way? We will see. God knows. I have hope too. But we have moved ahead in that direction, and there is no going back. Ab dobara woh sadi hui formula wali filmein nhi suna payenge. Shukra hai.”

Ratna Pathak Shah also talked about the kind of roles now the female actors are getting, especially senior artists. Ratna believes that it is a good time for actors of all ages. She said, “It is certainly becoming easier for women my age to get work. I don’t believe in the kind of work that is designed around an actor. I don’t find it very interesting, frankly because when you focus on the actor rather than the story, then you get limited by the personality of the actor. I won’t get a chance to challenge myself.”

For the unversed, Ratna Pathak Shah’s comedy series Happy Family: Conditions Apply premiered on Prime Video on March 10, 2023, with four episodes. Two new more episodes are expected to release by March 31st.

