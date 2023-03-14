Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says “I’m Not Arrogant” While Reacting To Shah Rukh Khan’s Alleged Statement On Going To Hollywood: “Don’t Need The Validation”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to films. It’s been 8 years since PCJ moved to the US and later got married to American singer Nick Jonas. As of now, she’s gearing up for the release of Russo Brothers’ much-awaited series, Citadel. The global icon is currently on a promotional spree for the show. During one such event, she was asked about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s quote about him not doing Hollywood movies. The actress gave an epic comeback that is making headlines for all the right reasons.

After taking small steps in Hollywood, she got her major break though with the American TV show Quantico and later made her Hollywood film debut in Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson in 2017.

During one of the Citadel promotions, a reporter asked Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here.’” Reacting to the same, she said she isn’t arrogant but willing to work. Scroll down to know her reply to the reporter.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said at the promotional event, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

“I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military and he taught me the value of discipline. He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted,” added PCJ further.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan were rumoured to be seeing each other while she was working in Bollywood. While both never commented on the same, a lot has been written about their alleged love affair.

