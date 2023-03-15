Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has swooned moviegoers, and the movie is still breaking all the box office records. As the movie had many high-octane action sequences, the audiences have a long list of their moments from the movie. Adding to the list, director Siddharth Anand reveals the scene which made Salman Khan say, ‘You are not serious.’

The cameo by Salman caused his fans to rejoice with his pairing with SRK. The duo has always proven to be a hit formula. However, the director did not want to leave the moment for fans to watch an action-packed camaraderie between the two megastars.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shared Salman Khan’s reaction towards a particular scene. Siddharth felt nostalgic when both the actors, Salman and Shah Rukh, were reunited on the sets. He says, “I told Salman to shout ‘bhaag Pathaan bhaag’ and told him to do it like ‘bhaag Arjun bhaag (from Karan Arjun).’ It wasn’t in the script. It was funny, and I had to convince Salman to do it. It was so much fun.”

Salman Khan laughed and replied, ‘You are not serious,’ shares the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand while he was narrating the scene. The director later adds, “I said, ‘yes, I want you to do it’. He did it so well. He is like clay. He is so sweet and just needs love and pampering. He got a lot of that from me. He did exactly what I told him to do.”

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand garnered a lot of attention after dealing with boycott trends and delivering the movie that the audiences craved for a long time. Not to forget the performances by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which added more fuel to the movie’s success.

