Salman Khan is well known for speaking his heart out in a public forum. Speaking about the award shows, the actor has always been blunt in his opinion and till now, it’s known to everyone that awards don’t matter to him. Today, in a throwback special, we’ll be taking a look at his old interview in which he slammed all the hoopla around the Oscars. So keep reading!

RRR has created history by bagging an Oscar award in the ‘Best Original Song’ category with its Naatu Naatu song. Even an Indian documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has bagged a trophy at Oscars 2023. So, it’s Oscar Oscar everywhere! Amid this, one old video of Salman is going viral in which he clearly bashes unnecessary buzz around Academy Awards.

While that video is already garnering all the attention, today, we’ll be taking a look at a statement he made in 2015. Back then, his Bajrangi Bhaijaan was in consideration to be India’s official entry at the Oscars. Ultimately, Chaitanya Tamhane‘s Marathi film, Court was sent as India’s official entry.

Back then, addressing the buzz around the Oscars, Salman Khan told PTI, “We made the film for our audiences here.. (for) people of Asia. People have liked the film in India, Pakistan and now in China. I don’t make films for business.” He added, “It is painful (working on a film) and it looks like we are having fun but we are not. My job as an actor is to put myself in trouble, to go against age and against everything. So, when the people go to theatres they should have fun. My job ends there. After that, what (film) goes where (Oscars) doesn’t matter… It doesn’t interest me.”

Well, that clearly makes sense and we love Salman Khan for his ‘bindaas’ attitude!

