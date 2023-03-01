Actress Tillotama Shome, who plays the character of Lipika in the recently released streaming show ‘The Night Manager’, has said that in real life, she is a very calm person who could do away with the adrenaline rush unlike her character, though she has a few things in common with Lipika.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “I am definitely less messy than Lipika. I will not put myself in a dangerous situation. I am quite okay to live without the adrenaline rush of the brave and the strong.”

However, there are two things that she shares with her character as Tillotama Shome further mentioned: “I would like to think that I share Lipika’s sense of responsibility and middle class reality.”

‘The Night Manager’ is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s eponymous novel. In addition, the show also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, and tells the story of the titular character played by Aditya, who infiltrates an arms dealer’s empire.

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is shown Tillotama Shome in one of the pivotal roles. It is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar!

