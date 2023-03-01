Songs have always been an integral part of entertainment. They are meant to give words to our feelings, and we actually have songs for all kinds of moods. When it comes to romantic tracks, it is hard to miss Jubin Nautiyal. Recently, the singer along with Tulsi Kumar released a love song Mast Aankhein & song that is receiving love from the audience but with a twist. Scroll below to read!

Mast Aankhein by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar features Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Shrada in the music video. The song is receiving love from the audience. However, recently, we stumbled upon the Instagram account of Indian music composer Mayur Jamuni and his latest edit of Jubin’s look as Taher Shah in the song is the best thing on the internet.

A video edited by Indian music composer Mayur Jamuni is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, he talks about Jubin Nautiyal’s look in the video and compares it to Pakistani singer Taher Shah, who is best known for his song Eye to Eye. He shared the video on his Instagram account with a hilarious caption and wrote, “Share this with your Gen Z friends to introduce them to the legend – Taher Shah.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

As soon as the video went viral, the netizens reacted quickly.

One of the users wrote, “T- Series is actually Tahir Shah series XD.”

Another commented, “Now the angles can’t save Jubin.”

“Epic”

“Hahaha no f*cking way!!! Taher Shah Reboot!!!”

Another wrote, “Mayurrrr stop.”

“Epic bro.”

Another user wrote, ” Yeh toh dhoti khol raha hai.”

This epic edit is going viral on the internet. So are you ready to introduce your Gen Z friends to Taher Shah? What are your thoughts? Isn’t it the best thing on the internet today? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t watched the new song of Jubina Nautiyal, check it out below.

