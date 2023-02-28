Munmum Dutta is now a household name. With more than 7 million followers on Instagram, she enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. She is popular for her role as Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but the bong beauty often gets trolled on social media. Sometimes for her comments and sometimes for her looks. Recently, she shared a reel on her Instagram and netizens have been pointing out her noticeable weight gain. Scroll below to read the details!

Recently, Munmun’s co-star Sachin Shroff aka new Taarak of the show tied the knot for the second time and decided to give love another chance, and the entire cast of the show was invited to his wedding. Munmun too attended the wedding in a green lehenga and she looked stunning as always. She later shared a reel on her Instagram and captioned it, “ Last night look, one of my favourite.” As soon as the video went viral, netizens brutally trolled her.

Munmun Dutta is one of the most loved and adored actors in the television industry. But she often gets trolled due to her body weight. The actress recently shared her look from Sachin Shroff’s wedding and as soon as the video went viral, netizens went on to body shamed the actress and left nasty comments. While some brutally trolled her, there was a set of people who came out in her support.

One of the users wrote, “ Pet bahar aa raha hai aapka madam.”

“Mam aap moti ho gyi hai.”

Another user wrote, “Moti ho rahi ho aap mujhe acha nhi lag raha thoda toh diet karo…”

“Jetha Ji be like, yeh dekh ke mai hang ho gaya…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

However, Munmun Dutta’s die-hard fans came out in her support and showered love on her post by dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, do you think it is fair to body shame a woman like this? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!

