Ex-‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen in the web series ‘Jab We Matched’, expressed her opinions on relationships, love, and breakups.

She said: “You always have a partner to celebrate happiness, you always have a partner to cry on his shoulder during the dull moments basically. You have a companion forever in your good and bad which is a beautiful thing. There is nothing called worst as long as you are in a meaningful relationship in both good and bad days. So there is no worst part of falling in love.”

Jasmin Bhasin, who is quite famous for her role in ‘Tashan-e-Ishq‘ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, shared her perspective about life partners turning best friends and if this is possible.

Jasmin Bhasin said: “Your husband will only be the person whom you have chosen as a partner, your children’s father, your companion with whom you spend the rest of your life. He has to be your best friend and that’s how you will make a successful and strong partnership.

“I have never been in a situation where someone has ghosted me and I have tried to get them back by making them jealous,” Jasmine Bhasin added.

Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Jab We Matched’ is four episodic series, helmed by director Srinivas Sunderrajan, and written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago.

Besides, Jasmin Bhasin also features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, and Revathi Pillai.

‘Jab We Matched’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

