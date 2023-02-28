Euphoria took over the entire digital world in no time with its Netflix release. The teen drama series brought actors like Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Angus Clouse, and Maude Apatow to unprecedented fame. Zendaya is the leading star who shoulders the show and reports suggest she’s now charging a bomb for Season 3. Scroll below as netizens call her and Tom Holland the upcoming richest couple of Hollywood.

For the unversed, Zen plays the role of Rue in Euphoria. The television series focuses on sensitive subjects like child abuse, drug abuse, toxic relationships, and mental illness amongst other relevant subject among teenagers today. It evokes a sense of hope as the star cast including Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and other’s characters showcase their own struggles and try to balance their lives amidst all the chaos.

The first season of Euphoria was the most-watched HBO series in the 18-49 demographic. The second season also ranked the second most-watched series by the platform, only after Game Of Thrones. That feat was later surpassed by House Of The Dragon. Fans are anticipating the third season with bated breath and Zendaya is making the most of it.

According to Matthew Belloni’s latest “What I’m Hearing…” newsletter for Puck, Zendaya has renegotiated her contract and is now charging a whopping sum of $1 million (INR 6.5 crores) for one single episode of Euphoria Season 3.

That massive $1 million club has been previously achieved by actors like John Krasinski ($2 million for Jack Ryan), and Kevin Costner ($1.2 million for Yellowstone) amongst other rare actors from Hollywood.

Netizens have reacted to Zendaya’s big deal and noted how boyfriend Tom Holland is also minting a lot of money for projects like Avengers 5, Spider-Man 4.

A user wrote, “Tom also getting hella bank for Spider-Man 4 and Avengers. They bout to be the richest couple out there”

Another commented, “Because she’s worth it.”

“SHES GETTING THAT BAG,” a user reacted.

“Tom must be proud,” another wrote.

