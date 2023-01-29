Sydney Sweeney has been having an illustrious career ever since her performance got noticed in the critically acclaimed drama series Euphoria. Even though Zendaya has been the prime focus of the series, Sydney’s character has also been much appreciated. However, it’s not just her acting skills, Sydney is also admired by her fans because of her fashion choices. She has quite bold taste when it comes to fashion, and her Instagram handle is proof of the same. Today, we bring you some throwback photos of the actress who looked like a diva! Scroll below to check out the pictures!

Sydney enjoys a massive fanbase who admire and love her. She knows how to style and make a fashionable impact on her fans. The actress has always mesmerised her viewers – be it on a red carpet or a fashionable photoshoot, a casual brunch, or a premiere event.

As shared by a fan page of Sydney Sweeney on their Instagram handle, in the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous as ever. The photos were from the 2021 LACMA Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, where Sydney can be seen wearing a long black gown that featured a one-sleeve, and a thigh slit and the diva gave a peek-a-b**b in the dress. She accentuated the look with a pair of ear studs and ditched any other jewellery to keep the focus on her dress. The cut-out detailing on the side added an edge to the outfit.

For makeup, Sydney Sweeney opted for a dewy but chic look. It included a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows which she lined with rhinestone detailing to add an extra charm to the look, with shimmery shadow and soft eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes, and n*de lip shade Sydney completed the whole makeup. She kept her hair open in soft curls.

What are your thoughts about Sydney Sweeney’s look? We are absolutely in awe of her beauty. Let us know in the comments!

