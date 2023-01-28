How many are you a fan of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise? Put your hands up (no won’t be cuffing you) but just to see the fanbase. I am also putting my hands up as I am a fan of Christian Grey. Yes, the movie has shown a lot of BDSM layers, and maybe in some parts they are wrong, but the emotional turmoil, agony, pain and love between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele is something I look for in my partner as well. And obviously, the s*x part (*wink*)! Anyway, the point in asking this question is because of our today’s topic- submission s*x. Well, I feel there’s nothing wrong with it until it doesn’t hurt to an extent where you can’t deal with it. And if our favourite Hollywood singer Rihanna can admit to being submissive too then what’s wrong? Scroll below to read further!

RiRi is a boss babe. She is a singer, an entrepreneur, and a mother. She has to take all the important decisions when it comes to her career, but when in bed, the Barbadian singer likes to be submissive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rihanna had once said, “I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive.” Explaining further, she described, “you get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit.”

Rihanna further mentioned that it’s about taking a break from being the decision-maker, the one in complete control. Talking about it, “I work a lot, and I have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to being intimate, I like to feel like I’m somebody’s girl.”

In BDSM, S stands for Submission, and to be honest, a lot of women (including me) fantasize about getting intimate with our partners in bed where the man will take charge of the act and dominate us while enjoying the s*x. Don’t trust me? Well, as per a report in Cosmopolitan, according to a study in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, it shows that 65% of women like to get involved in submissive s*x with their partners.

There are many layers of submissive s*x and without getting hurt you can also achieve spiciness in your s*x life. So ladies, are you ready to know more about it? For the first, there shouldn’t be any reason or justification why you would want to be submissive in bed – you can just be to your partner cuz it’s HOT!

Submissive s*x needs a lot of trust from both parties as it can go a little intense, where the sub can hurt herself in the process. More than trusting your partner, ladies you have to trust yourself that even though this is challenging, it can be fun and pleasurable too! Have your safe word ready to get out of the situation! However, in all of this CONSENT is very necessary. You need to be ready to give in to your dom but once you give in, it can be fun (didn’t Anastasia Steele too like it?)

Here are a few submissive s*x positions that can be less risky and more fun –

Spanking (while your partner is thrusting in you a lil spanking won’t hurt). Surrender (when lying down if your partner or dom ties your hand up or keeps your hand still it gives a lot of space to experiment with penetration and oral!)

Power Grab, Arm Lock, and the positions can go on with which you and your partner can try to spice up your regular vanilla s*x life! This might not necessarily give you good s*x satisfaction but it will surely give you an experience that will let your fantasies unfold. And when you fulfill your fantasies in bed it will directly give you the pleasure that will help your hormones boost up in giving you a better s*x life with your partner!

Why always go for the regular s*x positions when there’s a varied range of options to try out? What are your thoughts about it ladies? Would you not let your fantasies unfold in bed like Anastasia Steele? *wink*! Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Lovesutra episodes and updates!

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 17: Dwayne Johnson Once Rated Himself 11/10 In Oral S*x Skills – But Did You Know It’s Good For Women’s Health? Oh Yes & S*men Is Apparently An Antidepressant!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News