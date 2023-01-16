It’s quite normal to occasionally experience s*xual cravings, and it’s a sign of a passionate and fulfilling relationship. A fulfilling relationship, however, involves more than just s*x. Salma Hayek, a Hollywood actress, once discussed the danger of losing one’s charm in a marriage as a result of daily s*x.

Many couples have lamented the loss of their relationship’s “spark.” Some attribute it to innate familiarity, slowly growing apart, or evolvable distinctions. Is it bad to have s*x every day? Let’s find out more about what a healthy s*x life entails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salma Hayek made a virtual appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ and she said, “S*x is not the key to a happy marriage, but it’s a side effect. Although not every day! If it’s every day then it loses its charm. It’s so important to maintain your chemistry. You have to continue to laugh, continue to explore, continue to have with each other, continue to have romance.”

It is important to note that s*x still has a certain set of advantages. The highest manifestation of trust and vulnerability in a relationship occurs during s*x, and this intimacy can be seductive. A study asserted that after engaging in s*xual activity, there is a stronger sense of connection. Many beneficial well-being outcomes, including better self-control, fewer feelings of loneliness, and more compassion, are associated with this increased sense of connection. This raises the subsequent query: Does daily s*x make a difference?

I want to make it clear that having more s*x does not necessarily lead to feeling better. Those who have s*x daily won’t have considerably higher satisfaction levels than men who only have s*x once a week. You’ll need to develop a happy medium between you and your spouse because the “sweet spot” for s*xual frequency differs from person to person.

Having said that, s*x addiction can be a problem. You may be experiencing hypers*xuality if your s*xual drive is causing problems in your life. Newly in-love couples frequently have regular s*x and feel connected and excited to be together.

But that quickly fades after a couple starts a family. A couple’s intimacy is substantially altered by having children. In addition to a relationship maturing, other circumstances may also contribute to reduced intimacy. You are not alone. At some time in her life, about one in ten women report having less s*x desire. However, simple yet effective steps can alter your s*x life. Here are my three main tips to spice things up between you and your partner.

Schedule a Date Night

When your life is hectic, it’s simple to put s*x on the back burner. However, you must prioritise your relationship with your spouse if you want to keep it close. Couples can plan a time to connect so that their relationships are stronger and happier. It’s not necessary for every instance to end in s*x. Making time for pleasurable activities together is more important.

Take Charge

Don’t wait for your lover to start having s*x with you or imitate his actions. Take control of how your s*x experiences develop. Even if there isn’t a s*xual encounter that evening, come in with what feels wonderful for you. It’s crucial to feel in charge of your s*xual life and to have a say in the closeness of the connection.

Feel Sexy

There’s no doubt that feeling s*xy can boost your libido. So it’s important that you spend time doing the things that make you feel sensual, whether that’s wearing provocative outfits or lingerie, reading romance novels or erotica, or getting bendy at a yoga class. The point is to focus on your needs.

For more Lovesutra episodes, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 14: When Selena Gomez Said ‘Yes’ To Having S*x With Ex Justin Bieber Out Of Love & There’s Nothing Wrong In Getting Intimate With The Person You Once Loved!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News