When you read Neil Patrick Harris, you know the story is going to be legen… wait for it… Daryyyyy, LEGENDARY! This is because today we’ll talk about his s*xual achievement of having some wild s*x with his partner David Burtka on a moving train.

And, because this is coming from How I Met Your Mother’s Barney Stinson, in the 12th episode of Koimoi’s Lovesutra, let’s also shed some light about fornicating on a train along with some personal life insights.

First, let’s talk about what Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka shared about one such intimate and personal chapter of their lives. They had appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 for a joint interview, interviewed by Jonas Brothers. They were asked about the ‘most outlandish’ place they’ve had s*x at.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ fame said: “I am so excited that the Jonas Brothers asked us this question. The naughtiest place we’ve sh***ed? I would probably say on a train. A European train. In the washroom of a train. It was hot.”

His partner, David, also had a great response to the question: “We were going from somewhere in Europe. I think it was from Rome to, I don’t know. I wasn’t looking out the window if you know what I mean.”

He also added another incident in which they made wild love to each other on a cliff on the beach. He added, “My naughtiest place I can remember is that we were on a cliff on the beach in Spain and there were all these boats in the harbour and we were just up there doing our thing. Putting on a show!”

Not just Neil Patrick Harris, Mr. Walter White Bryan Cranston himself has had a fun time with her wife on a train as well. In a usual candid conversation with Graham Norton, Bryan revealed how he got caught while having s*x on the train. He revealed, “The travel agent said, ‘By the way, the third tunnel is 50 minutes long. It’s tradition for honeymooners to take advantage of that time. I said, ‘Capiche.’ We’re doing this, much to my wife’s chagrin. I said, ‘Are you ready to use up seven calories?’”

If you’re a guy, you’d probably relate to focusing on the s*x more than where it’s being performed at. Yes, everyone loves comfort, but guys, they love s*x probably more than comfort. If you’re getting h*rny, you need s*x, no matter if you need to f*ck in a graveyard for the same. That’s not what I endorse, but there’s a paraphilia (definition: Paraphilia is the experience of intense s*xual arousal to atypical objects, situations, fantasies, behaviors, or individuals) called Necrophilia which states human’s s*xual attraction towards dead bodies.

Let’s get back to the train from the cemetery, we have a club named ‘Mile High Club’ for the people who have had s*xual intercourse on a plane. But, when it comes down to earth, railways, we mostly have heard of s*xual crimes happening in them. But, yes, there are definitely an undiscovered/undisclosed group of people who would love to have se*ual intercourse on a moving train. Indians, imagine doing it with a glass roof above you overlooking Goa’s Dudgsagar falls or doing it while traveling from St. Moritz in the Swiss Alps to Zermatt by onboarding The Glacier Express. Doesn’t that make you h*rny and amazed at the same time?

In a survey done by The Vacationer, nearly 23% (59 million Americans, calculated using recent census data) revealed that they’ve had s*x in a plane, bus, train, taxi (includes rideshare), or ferry. A few people of those lucky bas**rds have done it for more than one of those forms of public transportation. Over 30 million Americans (11.60%) were reported to have had s*x on a plane.

The same report also stated which of these forms of public transportation have these people have had s*x at? Below are the percentage of people fornicating in various form of public transport:

Plane – 11.60%

Bus – 8.00%

Train/Subway – 9.20%

Taxicab or Rideshare – 5.60%

Ferry, Passenger Ship, or Water Taxi (Not a Cruise Ship) – 6.20%

None of these – 77.20%

27.69% of the total men and 18.22% of the total women agreed to use public transport as their beds to satisfy themselves and their partners.

So, Neil Patrick Harris being the ‘Barney Stinson’ he is for real, not only once came out of the closet but also came out from very few celebs revealing of copulation on a train. What are your thoughts? especially peeps from the other sexes because if you’re a guy, I feel you.

