Lovesutra Episode 9: Sidharth Malhotra’s 'Mile High Club' Secret Sounds Hot & A Woman Won’t Mind To Have Some Rough Adventure At 40,000 Feet Either!

In this season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ we actually saw the host Karan Johar discussing the ‘Mile High Club’ and he subtly hinted to be a member of it too. And years ago, it was again on KWK that Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez drank on the high mile club while accepting that they’ve both had s*x on a plane. A lot can happen over 40,000 feet, it seems. *Ahem Ahem* So, on today’s episode of Lovesutra, we would talk about how adventure in the air is approved by women too and not just men could relate to it.

Now, s*x in the air doesn’t mean that you can fly in the economy and do stuff to each other. That for obvious reasons is out of the picture. Sid then revealed that he prefers Airbus A380 to fly because “big bathroom, big bed, comfortable suites… and lots of privacy”. Okay, so what exactly do we mean by having adventure at 40,000 feet? It’s quite self explanatory but we are particularly talking about s*x here in this context.

Your relationship becomes monotonous if you stop experimenting in bed. From positions to places, you’ve got to keep changing it to keep the spark alive in bed. Our s*xual relationship with our partner is directly proportional to love and intimacy, right? That skin to skin touch does something to our brains which is difficult to articulate into words but you get the feeling, I’m sure.

So, what comes to your mind when I ask you ‘Mile High Club’? Have you ever thought about having s*x in the air on a plane? We’ve all seen that in the movies and have wild fantasies about the same but have you ever tried it? Ummm, Sidharth Malhotra has and he truly swears by it.

The actor revealed that he chooses to fly in Airbus and it makes sense because then you’ll have privacy to do things or else not. Someone flying in economy can only dream about it. He also spoke about the ‘kiss-close’ technique which I think is a no brainer. A great kiss can lead to many things, if you know you know. *Wink Wink*

Now, what if I told you that there were benefits of having s*x in the air. Oh yes, there are actually benefits and I’m serious about it.

According to the New York Post, you have better org*sms in the air as a result of the atmospheric pressure being 30,000-40,000 feet up in the sky. Usually, the airplane settings are such that it maintains a safe reduction of oxygen levels which can actually excite the human brains leading to better experience of euphoria in our heads.

Also, the higher we fly, the higher our sense of stimulation becomes and hence better org*sms. In fact the excitement of having s*x in the air also leads to better climax, it’s all brain works honestly but as long as one is getting good action and org*sm it all makes sense.

Also, like I mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez also drank to ‘Mile High Club’ along with Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan so, one thing is clear that women are also becoming more vocal about experimenting and their needs in bed.

Honestly, I also wouldn’t mind having fun in an Airbus A380. And why not?

Also, this really is a very subjective topic. For some it’s all about comfort and experimenting comes later and for some, it’s just about having fun despite the place. Some people have also had s*x in the plane toilet, I don’t know how but I’ve read experiences of many.

So, while you’re young and can afford an Airbus plane, go live your wildest fantasies at 40,000 feet.

