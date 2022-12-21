Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Often the two are seen giving couple goals by sharing mushy pics on social media. However, the two are now making headlines for a different reason. Scroll down to know more.

VicKat made waves over the weekend when they were spotted at the airport in hoodies and track pants. While nothing much is known about their itinerary, a new video is going viral online wherein the couple was maintaining a low profile as they traveled in Economy class.

As seen in the video, Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing his cap low while Katrina Kaif opted to wear a cap and mask to hide her identity. They were seen lined up with the passengers to make their way to their seats. In another viral video, the two were seated side-by-side and engrossed in their mobile phones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Katrina Updates ✨ (@vickykatrina.updates)

As the videos went viral, several fans thronged to the comment section expressing their shock on seeing the two stars traveling in economy class. A user wrote, “Flying Economy? Wow, #katrinakaif you so down to earth,” while another commented, “I thought they might never travel in economy.”

Another user also tried to troll Katrina Kaif recalling her previous relationship with Salman Khan, “Bhai ke saath rehti to private jet ✈me jaati😂😂”

Other fans slammed the ‘fan’ who shot the video and said that filming the stars without their knowledge was a breach of privacy. One wrote, “This is so wrong to whoever posted & recorded this… let them be omg…”

