Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, 2022. And since then, it has been receiving a mixed response from the audience. While a lot lauded the performances of the actor and loved the vintage Bollywood feels, a few didn’t like the movie because there was nothing new about it. Well, however, do you know at what cost the makers of the movie settled the deal while selling the digital and satellite rights of the film? Scroll below to get the scoop.

This is the first that this trio has been casted in a murder-mystery drama directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Whenever Vicky has collaborated with Karan Johar, something special has come out of it.

Now, coming back to selling the film’s digital and satellite rights. So, as per Times Now, the makers of the movie Govinda Naam Mera sold the rights for a whopping Rs 62 crore to Disney+ Hotstar. The breakup of the amount includes Rs 42 crore for the digital rights while the satellite rights are valued at Rs 20 crore. But do you know this was not what the makers had expected to settle their deal?

Yes, that’s right. An insider opened up about the whopping amount to Times Now and said, “The initial market expectation of Dharma Productions for Govinda Naam Mera was Rs 80 crores, but the buyers were not too keen to spend such a big amount on the film. Finally, the deal was locked at Rs 62 crore.”

The source further added, “It’s a comic entertainer, but not exactly a film that’s ideal for the big screen in today’s world. Hence, the makers decided on a direct-to-digital premiere.”

Well, have you watched Govinda Naam Mera yet? Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani play dancers and choreographers in the film as boyfriend and girlfriend, while Bhumi Pednekar plays Vicky’s wife in the movie. What are your thoughts about the price value of the movie? Let us know in the comments.

