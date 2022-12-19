SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead became a blockbuster earlier this year. The film broke several records to become the third highest-grossing Indian film. While many fans hailed the film, veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah calls it a regressive film. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the role of real-life revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. It is set in the pre-independence era and also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

As reported by Free Press Journal, veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah during a book launch said, “Films like RRR are so popular today. But it’s a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India.”

“Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don’t like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it,” Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress added.

Ratna Pathak Shah then recalled how earlier films too had male-centric stories and women’s representation was minimal. “Women were standing at the back and crying. My mother did many roles where she was standing and crying. So this stereotyping of women was very painful for me,” she said and further added that theatre has more progressive stories of women.

Recently, the veteran actress spoke about the prevailing Pathaan controversy. Talking to a leading media portal, she said that the irony the country is going through is: People don’t have food on their plates but can be outraged about clothes someone else is wearing.

