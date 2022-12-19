Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Gets Support From Rashami Desai Amid 'Besharam Rang' Controversy: "Yaar Itna Bhi Mat Karo Ki Chubh Jaaye"

Ever since YRF released Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s first song ‘Besharam Rang’, internet users and people from political backgrounds to the film industry have been reacting to Deepika’s revealing clothes and bikini outfits. However, amidst all the controversy, television actress Rashami Desai gave her hand of support to the song and shared her opinion on it in a recent media conversation. Scroll below to know what she said.

Rashami is one of the television divas who never shies away from speaking what she thinks is the best. She is one of the most adored actresses who received a lot of popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

A few hours back, a paparazzi page named ‘Instant Bollywood’ shared on their Instagram handle a video where Rashami Desai can be seen talking about the Besharam Rang controversy. In the conversation, she shared her opinion and lent her support to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.

Rashami Desai can be heard saying, “It’s a film, its not a person, it is not Deepika or it is not Shah Rukh. It is the character that they are portraying and people should understand its an artist who is performing as somebody else, and it’s not them. I have never seen Deepika wearing such clothes. But I think there are people, there are such entities which we don’t know maybe we have never seen or acknowledged. So, if they are portraying then it’s an art and you should appreciate rather than you know depreciate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rashami Desai further added, “Haar cheez mein aap tippaniya dete ho bhai, film hi hai jo aapko sapne deti hai, bohot saari cheeze dikhati hai, bahar ki duniya dikhati hai jahan aap travel nai karsakte ho, ek naya hope deti hai. Yaar, itna bhi mat karo ki chubh jaaye.”

Well, as soon as the video hit the internet, a few people lauded the television actress for speaking from her mind, but a few of them lashed out at her. What are your thoughts about Rashami Desai‘s opinion about the Pathaan controversy? Let us know in the comments.

