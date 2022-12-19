Footballer Lionel Messi led his country Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday, scoring twice against France in one of the all-time great finals. As tens of thousands of blue-white Argentinian fans celebrated the victory, desi fans also celebrated by sharing some Bollywood-inspired memes, featuring Akshay Kumar.

Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career by claiming football’s biggest prize with a performance that will go down in World Cup history, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time. As fans rose to salute the footballer, Messi then said, “we’re champions of the world!” on the stadium microphone.

Soon desi fans recalled Khiladi Kumar’s ‘Housefull 3’ scene. Social media was filled with photos of Akshay in Argentine colours. Meme makers saying, “Akshay Kumar to play Messi in his biopic.” One user wrote, “Akshay already getting ready for his next movie.” while another user tweeted, “Lionel Messi: The Legend of Argentina Biopic incoming! Starring @akshaykumar.”

Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets below:

Akshay Kumar preparing for Messi's Biopic pic.twitter.com/fmI4KGGegW — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) December 18, 2022

Akshay Kumar announced a biopic on Messi. Starts preparations. pic.twitter.com/6Qajs7VfdH — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) December 19, 2022

Akshay already getting ready for his next movie pic.twitter.com/XVri79qR6I — Hash Brown (@jainzeee) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi : The Legend of Argentina Biopic incoming! Starring @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/Sq06Nricvw — Aman Kushwaha (@kushwaaaah) December 18, 2022

It’s official @akshaykumar is going to make a biopic on Leo Messi. The title of the movie is Messi- a untold story directed by Prabhu Deva.@jammypants4 @badal_bnftv#FIFAWorldCupFinal #ARGFRA #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/gQxTFpXn14 — Aditya Bhatt (@AadityaB2572002) December 18, 2022

Akshay Kumar is well known for appearing in biopics. In fact, he will be next seen portraying mining engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill in an upcoming biopic. He will also be seen in ‘Gorkha’, a film that is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

Apart from this, Khiladi Kumar also has a romantic drama, Selfiee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, and Emraan Hashmi. He has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru remake, and Oh My God 2 in the pipeline.

