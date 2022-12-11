Akshay Kumar so far had a passable year in 2022 with not 1 or 2 but 4 box office failures. He delivered back-to-back debacles in the form of Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Now, in 2023, fans are hoping for a bounce back and Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi is one promising film. There’s an exciting update about the film now and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The original film was a huge hit and garnered praise from critics too. Now, with Emraan collaborating with Akshay for the first time, fans are excited to catch their quirky chemistry.

Coming to the exciting update, it is being said that Selfiee will be distributed by Salman Khan Films all across the country. The distribution rights have been bought at an undisclosed price and the distribution company feels that it’s a safe investment as Akshay Kumar is expected to bounce back in 2023. The same has been shared exclusively by film critic and distributor Nitesh Naveen.

Xclusive- #SalmanKhan films @SKFilmsOfficial have bagged the All India distribution rights for #AkshayKumar's next release #Selfiee after paying an unheard price. Distributors are considering it a safe investment as 2023 will see 1 man industry #Akshay, back to giving SUPERHITS. pic.twitter.com/OF8pV5Pnmv — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) December 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a few months back, Emraan Hashmi shared a glimpse with his Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar, whom he tagged as the ‘OG Khiladi’, from the sets of the revamped version of the song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Emraan also shared that the two will be seen having a dance-off on the recreated version of the track in their upcoming film.

Emraan also posted a picture on the photo-sharing website, where his and Akshay Kumar’s back is towards the camera. The two are seen wearing bedazzled jackets and are having a stare-off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)



