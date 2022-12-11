Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the well-known actors in the Hindi film industry. His works in Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, Raman Raghav 2.0, Kahaani, and many more are well known. He has also worked with both superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin has worked with superstar SRK in Raees in 2017. However, he has worked with Salman in two films Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick. Now the National award-winning actor shares his experience of working with both superstars. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with ETimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the working process of both superstars. The Manto actor replied, “The best part of working with Shah Rukh Khan was that we got to do a lot of rehearsals. Even when the team would think that a particular scene should be redone, we would shoot it again. With Salman bhai, the experience is different. He’s so generous as an actor that he will give his best dialogue to you to say. He’ll be with you in front of the camera and say, ‘Ye le, ye dialogue tu bol le yaar’. I enjoyed working with bhai a lot.”

The 48-year-old actor also shared his views on whether actors should be bothered about the box office collection of their films. Nawazuddin, “Looking at box office numbers is the responsibility of the producer. An actor should not be bothered about ticket sales. I see it as a corruption of the craft. Why should an actor be talking about the box office? The stars who charged 100 crores per film are the ones who have ended up harming the films. A small-budget or a modest-budget film doesn’t fail. Every time a film’s budget is beyond the limits of viability, it will be a flop. Actors, directors, and storytellers don’t flop. It’s the film’s budget that makes it a hit or flop.”

