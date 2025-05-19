In his prolific acting career spanning more than 25 years, the immensely talented Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has delivered many outstanding performances. Some of his notable roles include Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raat Akeli Hai, and a memorable appearance in Kahaani. But one performance delivered by the National Film Award-winning actor might not have gained the recognition it deserved. It is a lesser-known film helmed by Ritesh Batra, the director of the widely acclaimed film The Lunchbox.

If you still haven’t guessed the film’s name, we are talking about the 2019 romantic drama ‘Photograph.’ Read on to know more about the underappreciated film and where you can stream it on OTT.

Photograph – Plot & Cast

Directed by Ritesh Batra, the film’s underlying premise revolves around a Mumbai-based struggling street photographer, Rafi (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who is constantly pressured by his grandmother to find a suitable girl and to get married. Rafi’s grandmother wants to meet the woman in the photograph (played by Sanya Malhotra) that he showed her. Now, Rafi must convince the stranger to pretend to be his fiancée and play along. The story takes another interesting turn when the unlikely duo begins to form a unique bond despite their different backgrounds. The film also features Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Vijay Raaz, and Jim Sarbh in interesting roles.

Photograph – Critical Response

The film received a positive response from many critics. Photograph holds a Certified Fresh status and a critics’ score of 80% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Photograph enriches the familiar arc of its love story by refreshingly refracting its characters’ budding bond through a sociocultural prism.”

Where To Watch Photograph On OTT

You can stream the movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra on Amazon Prime Video.

Photograph Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the film here.

