Ever since the film Pune Highway was announced, Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Well, according to the new update around the film, the initially scheduled release date of May 16, 2025, has been shifted to a later date. The makers have announced that the crime thriller will be released on May 23, 2025. The shift in release date comes amid several reschedulings in the industry following Operation Sindoor—a government of India-led mission by the armed forces, targeting terror camps in Pakistan, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The official statement from the makers of Pune Highway read (Via Filmibeat), “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to shift the release of our film Pune Highway from May 16 to May 23. We look forward to seeing you at the cinemas.”

Pune Highway is a gripping whodunnit crime thriller It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name. The film stars Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, the film is bankrolled under the banners of Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions,

The Pune Highway trailer, unveiled last month, promises a tense and thrilling story, which unravels following the discovery of a dead body that throws the lives of three childhood friends into chaos. Combining stellar performances with taut storytelling and a web of suspense, Pune Highway promises to be a must-watch for mystery lovers. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year to a packed house and glowing reviews.

